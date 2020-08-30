Four people end lives in separate incidents in Hyderabad

A 71 year-old man hanged himself to death after his wife tested positive for Covid-19 at Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: Four persons ended their lives in the city in separate incidents since Saturday night.

A 71 year-old man hanged himself to death after his wife tested positive for Covid-19 at Sanathnagar. According to the police, D Appa Rao, a retired government employee, lived at Snehapuri colony in Sanathnagar.

Few days ago his wife Kameshwari tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital where she is undergoing treatment. On Saturday night, Appa Rao hanged himself to death at his house. The family members of the man told the police that Appa Rao had slipped into depression after coming to know about his wife testing positive for Covid-19 and might have ended his life over it.

In another case, Radhe Chowdhary (17), a student from Mettuguda hanged himself to death at his house due to personal issues. The family members of the teenager told the police that Radhe was facing some personal issues and might have ended his life over it.

In Chandanagar police station limits, S Surender (48), a businessman who had set himself ablaze on Friday died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night. The family members of the man told the police that Surender’s daughter died three years ago and since then he had slipped into depression. On Friday, he doused kerosene and set himself ablaze. His family members shifted him to OGH where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night.

At Uppal, a housewife N Laxmamma (56) who had consumed bathroom cleaning liquid on Friday night died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. The woman ended her life due to some family issues, the police said.

