Four persons booked in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Humayunagar police registered a case against four persons for attacking three people at First Lancer on Friday night.

According to the police, Mir Obaid, Mir Junaid and others attacked the family of Feroz Khan, a resident of First Lancer and his brothers during an argument over parking a two-wheeler on the road.

The issue started on Thursday night when Feroz Khan had an argument with Mir Obaid and others when he was attacked near Priyadarshini School. Again on Friday night, Feroz Khan and his relatives were attacked over the same issue in First Lancer area. The Humayunnagar police registered a case and are investigating.

The police collected footage recorded by CCTV cameras in the area and identified the attackers.