Four persons murdered in separate incidents in Hyderabad on Friday

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Four persons were murdered in the city in separate incidents on Friday. In a shocking case, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in full public view in Rein Bazaar on Friday. Police suspect a property dispute led to the murder. Imran, a resident of Chunne-Ki-Batti was attacked by the assailant with a sharp weapon multiple times, killing him on the spot. The Rein Bazaar police were investigating. ACP B Anand too visited the spot. Police suspect the role of one of Imran’s relative in the murder.

In another case, two persons including a rowdy-sheeter were murdered by unidentified persons at MD Lines in Langar Houz. The victims were identified as Chand Mohd, a rowdy sheeter from Langar Houz and Abu, who died on the spot after being attacked with sharp weapons near Olive Hospital.

In the third incident, at Alijahpur in Golconda, Rajesh Chand Agarwal (30), a resident of Vijaynagar Colony in Mallepally, was done to death by unidentified assailants. They waylaid Rajesh and attacked him with boulders, killing him on the spot. Local people found the body of Rajesh and alerted the Golconda police, who registered a case. West Zone DCP A R Srinivas said police established the victim’s identity based on a bank passbook found in his motorcycle, near the spot. The police suspect one of Agarwal’s friends behind the murder and were on the lookout for him.

