Four persons show COVID-19 symptoms in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday said four persons were found to be having coronavirus symptoms in Karimnagar.

Disclosing the details of the door-to-door campaign to mediapersons, the Minister said two persons who met Indonesian preachers too showed COVID-19 symptoms.

A person, who came recently from Thailand, was sent to Gandhi hospital as he was suffering from cough, cold and fever. A woman who returned from Italy was also sent to Gandhi hospital though she did not have any symptom.

For the first time outside Hyderabad, swabs of 36 suspected persons were collected in Karimnagar hospital on Saturday and sent to Gandhi hospital for medical examinations.

Samples of a woman, who died due to chronic disease at the district headquarters hospital on Saturday, were also collected and sent for medical tests. He said 375 people who came from different countries were sent for home quarantine.

