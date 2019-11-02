Four players share lead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:10 pm

Hyderabad: Srujan Keerthan Solletti, Rithwik Gandikota, Khandrika Aahald Karthik and Raja Sree Virinchi V shared the lead with three points in the under-14 boys category at the end of the third round of the Telangana State School Chess Championship at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Saturday.

In the girls under-14 category, Yagna Priya Polisetty and Natura Bethi are in joint lead with three points. The top two players in each category will represent the State in the National School Chess Championship.

Standings (Round III): U-6 boys: 1. Hartejpal Singh, K Prateik Reddy, Vihaan Jhawar, Havish Kovidh Tadavarthy (3 points); Girls: 1. Samhita Punjgavanam, Bhavya Khandelwal (3 points), 2. N Sahasra, Aaditri Maheswari, Sanvi Jagga, Amatul Noor Aiman, K Naga Prerani (2 points); U-8 boys: 1. Parthiv D, Andabatla Satvik, Shravan Amburu, Aansh Nandan Nerurkar, Chirag Bardia, Surapaneni Jayram Shaurya, Korlipara VihaanSai Krishna, Surya Akhil (3 points); Girls: Mahadev Rushita Haju, Payyavula Lahari (3 points), 2. Macherla Akshaya Laxmi Reddy, Sathvika MM each (2.5 points); U-10 boys: 1. Arnav Pradhan, Pranay Akula, Srinandan Reddy M, Dhruva Thota, Abhinav Ram Bommakanti, Jampana Srivanth Varma, Ehann Shaikh (3 points);

Girls: 1. Paladugu Yoga Harishini, Reddy Rimitha R, Harshita Agarwal (3 points); U-12 boys: 1. Sreehith Reddy, Teerthala Abhinav, Md Bashiq Imrose, Sanketh Reddy K R K K, Viswak Sen M and Chidvilash Sai Surapaneni (3 points); U-12 girls:1. Pranitha Priya Polisetty, Kheerthi Ganta, Sevitha Vijju M, Nigamaa Sree D (3 points); U-14 boys: 1. Srujan Keerthan Solletti, Rithwik Gandikota, Khandrika Aahald Karthik, Raja Sree Virinchi V (3 points); U-14 girls: 1. Yagna Priya Polisetty, Natura Bethi (3 points), 2. Sai Sricharitha Varenya (2.5 points).

