Four players share lead

Hyderabad: Top-seeded Abhirami Madabushi along with KEK Bhillva Nilaya, Harshita Agrawal and V Nanditha are in joint lead with three points at the end of the third round of the Smart Girl FIDE Rating Chess Tournament being held at Lal Bahadur Stadium Yoga Hall on Sunday.

Dhrithi Murgod, Garneni Meghasamhitha, Yagna Priya Polisetty, Eshanvi Satya Sai Ganta, Natura Bethi, Manaswini Maheshweram, B Kirthika, Gade Sharanya and Nisha Baheti are at the second position with 2.5 points.

Major results (Round III): Anaya Agarwal (2) lost to Abhirami Madabushi (2), Nanditha V (2) bt Pranitha Priya Polisetty (2), Bhillva Nilaya KEK (2) bt Lakshmi Sameeraja Ravula (2), Dhrithi Murgod (2) drew with Eshanvi Satya Sai Ganta (2 ), Gade Sharanya (2) drew with Yagna Priya Polisetty (2), Garneni Meghasamhitha (2) drew with Manaswini Maheshweram (2), Harshita Agrawal (2 ) bt Golla Chandramanasvi (2), Sloka Yukti I (1.5) lost to Natura Bethi (1.5), Kushi Soma Srivatsa (1.5) lost to Kirthika B (1.5), Asma Maryam Begum (1) lost to Nisha Baheti (1.5).

