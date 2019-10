By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Orders were issued for transferring four police inspectors in the Hyderabad City Police.

Accordingly, B Anuradha, Additional Inspector, Falaknuma; was posted as Chief Security Officer to Governor, KS Ravi promoted as Inspector and posted as Additional Inspector, Falaknuma; D Dhana Laxmi, CSO to Governor; attached to the Lake Police, and P Anjaneyulu, reported from Rachakonda, posted to the Hyderabad Central Crime Station. The transfers were on administrative grounds.