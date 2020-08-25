Four races added to F1 calendar

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Paris: Four Grand Prix races, in Turkey, Bahrain (two) and Abu Dhabi, have been added to the 2020 Formula One calendar, but the postponed Chinese GP has been cancelled, F1 organisers announced Tuesday.

The addition of the four races and the elimination of the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai bring the race total to 17 for the coronavirus-affected season.

Formula One returns to Turkey for the first time since 2011, with the Turkish Grand Prix to be run at Istanbul Park on November 15. That is followed by a back-to-back double header in Bahrain, with the Bahrain Grand Prix on November 26 and the Sakhir Grand Prix on December 6.

The season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 13.