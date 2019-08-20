Four SCCL employees held for stealing goods in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Mancherial: Four persons were arrested by sleuths of Task Force of Ramagundam Commissionerate for allegedly stealing tools and other material belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) open cast project at Kasipet mandal on Tuesday. The tools worth Rs 2 lakh were recovered from the thieves.

Task Force In-charge Inspector G Satheesh and Sub-Inspector Sammaiah said the accused were identified as Boddu Koteshwar of Vijayawada, Akula Mahesh from Mandamarri town and their accomplices Mittapalli Cheralu and Kondapalli Narsaiah, all employees of the coal major.

Both Koteshwar and Mahesh confessed to the crime of stealing stone cutter and coal cutter with the help of Cheralu and Narsaiah. They were selling the stolen goods in Andhra Pradesh. They revealed that they were indulging in the offence for quite a long time by forming a gang.

