Four taken into custody during cordon and search in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: After about a year, the Cyberabad Police conducted a cordon and search at Keshav Nagar in Gachibowli and took four suspects into custody on Thursday. A total of 400 police personnel took part in the operation led by Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, A Venkateshwara Rao. Three teams were divided into nine cut-off parties and searched more than 300 houses in the area.

Officials said 30 motorcycles and 11 auto-rickshaws with no valid documents were seized and four suspects were detained for questioning.

