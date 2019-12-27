Four tourists injured, one missing after car rolls down deep gorge in Manali

By | Published: 1:04 pm

Manali: Four tourists sustained severe injuries and one is missing after a car rolled down a deep gorge on NH-3 at Manali-Solang road in Himachal Pradesh. The accident happened on Thursday evening.

All the injured people have been admitted to a local hospital in Manali. “The car rolled down a cliff into 200 meters deep gorge on NH-3 at Manali Solang road. We will further carry out the search operation for the missing person,” DSP Manali Sher Singh said.

Further, the rescue and search operation is still underway.