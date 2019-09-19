Four vehicle thieves held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Four teenagers involved in vehicle theft cases were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Wednesday with the assistance of the Dabeerpura Police. Five two-wheelers and a laptop, together worth Rs.3 lakh, were recovered from their pocession.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught the four teenagers, aged between 13 years and 16 years, who opened locks of the motorcycles using duplicate keys and used the bikes after removing their number plates. They also targeted tin-roofed shops by breaking in after removing the tin sheets to steal the cash, S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional DCP, Task Force, said.

The four were involved in five cases registered at Dabeerpura, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Mangalhat and Rajendranagar police stations. This apart, they were also involved in two burglaries at a liquor shop and a bakery in Mailardevpally police station area. All the seven offences were committed with a span of 30 days, police said.