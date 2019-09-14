Four-year-old girl killed, father injured in mishap at Ghatkesar

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl died on the spot while her father was injured when the scooter they were riding crashed into a truck that applied sudden brakes in front of them at Aushapur in Ghatkesar here on Saturday.

The girl, K Reha Sri, was going along with her father K Govardhan, from Bhongir towards Ghatkesar when the mishap occurred on the Warangal National Highway.

Police said when they reached Aushapur, the truck driver who was going ahead applied sudden brakes. Govardhan lost control of the scooter which went on and crashed into the truck.

The child died on the spot while Govardhan survived with injuries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter