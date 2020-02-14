Four youngsters killed in separate accidents in erstwhile Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 6:55 pm

Mahabubnagar/Wanaparthy: Four youngsters were killed in two separate accidents in Palamuur region on Friday. In one incident, two persons in their twenties died on the spot when their motorcycle was hit from behind by a lorry on NH44 near Peddaipally village of Balanagar mandal on Friday. The youngsters, who were natives of Gangapur village of Jadcharla, were going towards Shadnagar when the accident occurred. Balanagar police have taken the lorry driver into custody and seized the lorry involved in the accident.

In another incident near Laxmipally stage in Chinnambavi mandal on Friday morning, a TSRTC bus belonging to Kollapur depot, which was going from Pebbair to Kollapur, collided with a motorcycle, killing Bhaskar Goud and Guruvaiah on the spot. The relatives of the deceased laid a road-blockade demanding justice. After police intervened, their bodies were sent for post-mortem. Cases have been booked in both the accidents by the respective police stations and investigation is on.

