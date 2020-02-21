Four youth held in attempt to murder case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar Police arrested four youngsters on charges of attempting to murder one M Venkatesh over an argument at Karmanghat here on Thursday.

The arrested persons were Vineeth alias Bunti, R Vishal, A Ankith, C Naresh and E Srikanth, all friends and in their early twenties. They were residents of Nampally and Musheerabad.

According to the police, on Tuesday night the youngsters picked up a fight with Venkatesh at a wine shop and stabbed him with a knife. They left him at the spot and fled. Based on a complaint, a case of attempt to murder was booked and they were arrested.

Police seized a knife, three motorcycles and other material from them.

