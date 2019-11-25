Fourth Badminton title for Lakshya Sen in two months

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:46 pm 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Young Lakshya Sen continued his meteoric rise as he captured his fourth title in two months at the Scottish Open in Glasgow on Sunday. Having received the top seeding in the International Challenge tournament, it wasn’t an easy affair for the 18-year-old in the final against fourth seed Ygor Coelho. The World No. 58 Brazilian made the better start of the two and edged Sen 21-18 in the opening game.

However, the Indian teen made a fantastic comeback. In a hard-fought match that lasted 56 minutes, the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy product completed a 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 victory to emerge champion. This was the second consecutive three-game match for the World No. 41, who had to dig deep in the semifinals against World Junior Championships silver medallist Christo Popov. Trailing 10-17 in the decider, Sen displayed guts to secure a 9-21, 21-8, 22-20 win in that match.

The title win is yet another feather in the cap for the young Indian shuttler in what has been a breakthrough year for him. In September, he triumphed at the Belgian International which was followed by his success at two Super 100 tournaments – the Dutch Open and SaarLorLux Open.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .