Fourth class student washed away in NSP Left canal

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Suryapet: A fourth class girl student was washed away in the Left Canal of Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) at Marrikunta village of Garidepally mandal in the district on Sunday evening.

The victim was identified as Dharavath Siri(9), a student of St Joseph School at Ponugodu. She was daughter of Dharavath Veeraiah and Burri, natives of Marrikunta village.

According to the police, Sunday being a holiday, Siri was at home located near the NSP left canal at Marrikunta. Her mother asked her to wash her feet before entering the house when she came after playing with her friends. It was practice of the family to wash clothes and wash legs in the canal located near their house. She slipped into the water while washing her legs and was ashed away since the flow of water was high in the canal.

On getting information, Garidepally police rushed to the spot and took up search operation for the missing girl.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter