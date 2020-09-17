Fourth Partner Energy raises Rs 126 crore from European consortium

Hyderabad-based solar company to utilise funds for construction of around 150 MW worth of new solar assets

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy raised $16 million (about Rs 126 crore) in mezzanine funding from a consortium of European impact investment funds, led by Symbiotics. The company will utilise these funds towards construction of around 150 MW worth of new solar assets.

This is the second round of funding announced by the firm this fiscal, after responsAbility Investments pumped in $15 million in June.

Symbiotics has arranged for the issuance of this bond in partnership with Netherland’s sustainable banking majors, Triodos Bank and ASN Bank. This bond marks the consortium’s foray into India’s commercial solar sector. Phoenix legal and Dua were advisors to this deal.

Pradhyum Reddy, head, Corporate Finance at Fourth Partner Energy said, “This line of credit from marquee impact investors like Symbiotics, Triodos and ASN is testament to the role of commercial & industrial customers driving the transition to clean energy. At Fourth Partner Energy, we are working hard to bring into India high-quality global financiers committed to the long-term impact of distributed solar.”

He added, “We have a very healthy orderbook, and these two rounds of funding in quick succession, in what has otherwise been a challenging year, will allow us to execute these projects and adhere to our client commitments. We will be utilising these funds for expanding our distributed solar footprint.”

Fourth Partner Energy has an operational portfolio of 400 MW of solar assets currently and is looking to add close to 350 MW capacity this fiscal. The company is also constructing solar parks across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as part of its Open Access portfolio.

