FPA Hyderabad centre invites articles on ‘Rural Primary Health’

Hyderabad: Family Planning Association of India (FPA India) Hyderabad Centre in coordination with Council for Green Revolution (CGR) is inviting online articles on ‘Rural Primary Health’ with respect to present and future health services in rural areas. The competition is being held under two categories including for Medical personnel of all specialties and for non-medical personnel.

The articles should be between 1,000 to 1,200 words and need to be submitted on or before August 10, 2020. The competition is open for all individual above age 18 years and must be residents of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Under non-medical personnel category, the competition is open for para medical staff, nurses, journalists, social workers etc. The three best entries will receive cash prize of Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

On the occasion, posters related to the competition were released at FPA India Hyderabad branch office by Dr C Ambuja, president FPA India Hyderabad, past president, FPA India Hyderabad, Dr P Balamba, and founder, Council for Green Revolution, K Laxma Reddy. Senior officials and staff of FPAI were also present. Entries can be sent to: [email protected] or call: 85879-92689.

