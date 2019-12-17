FPOs to be set up in every village: S Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 12:48 am

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said that Farmers’ Produce Organizations would be set up in every village and mandal-level soon and they would be trained to produce quality groundnut for export to other countries. He also stated that the State government was planning big on promoting micro irrigation through subsidies after March 2020.

Addressing groundnut farmers and agricultural officials at the awareness camp held for groundnut farmers in Wanaparthy town on Monday, Niranjan Reddy stressed on the need to increase oil seeds cultivation in Telangana, so that the edible oil needs of the people could be met.

He said that though a foundation seed was supposed to be used for only four to five crop seasons, in Telangana, farmers were cultivating the same seed for 20-25 seasons, which would ultimately render the seed yielding groundnut of less weight and low quality.

He has said that looking at the high produce coming from Palamuru region, especially Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts, the Centre has sanctioned subsidy for 50,000 acres as part of their oilseed package to promote cultivation, storage and marketing of oilseeds and that a goundnut seeds processing and purification unit was soon going to be setup in Wanaparthy, for which efforts were being put-in by the State government, for which meetings would soon be held with APEDA and other Central agencies exporting groundnuts.

He also said that in the present Yasangi season, foundation seed would be developed by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and the developed high quality breeder seed which can be highly resistant and could yield more, would be distributed to farmers interested in exporting their produce by following the requirements of European Union regarding drying and storage of export-quality groundnuts. He said that short-term goal was to produce 1,20,000 groundnut seeds from these foundation seeds to make a mark for Wanaparthy in the global market.

Directing the agricultural officials to continuously monitor cultivation of groundnuts by farmers at the field-level, he said that farmers needed to ensure moisture content in groundnuts didn’t cross 6-7 per cent.

He also urged farmers to go for maize in Kharif, before going for groundnuts in Yasangi, so that there could be a transfer of nutrients and protection of soil fertility as a mutual benefit between both the crops.

Sheryll Harisson, a representative of VIVIA Foundation, Netherlands, who attended the programme to give advice to groundnut farmers, said that there were four major processes which were important in groundnut export, which were to produce high quality Seeds, keeping them dry, employing soil and crop management to increase production, going for post- harvesting management methods like using solar, drying chambers and storage bags to extend shelf-life of the produce.

She said that there was a market opportunity for commercialization of groundnut from Wanaparthy district in international markets and that by improving the drying, storage, processing and packaging methods, would help to improve the groundnut supply-chain.

Dr Durga Rani, Principal Scientist, Oil Seeds Department, College of Agriculture, Palem, has said that though 30 million tonnes of oil seeds were being produced in India and despite progressing well in food grain and pulses production, playing a major role in the world market, we were still a major importer of cooking oil, spending Rs 70,000 Crore for importing them every year.

Pointing-out that there was a need to trial.new varieties of groundnuts by replacing old varieties, she said that at Palem college, since 2018 they have been developing a new variety. She also said that ICGV03403 variety of groundnut seed which has been released in India, had more oil content in them, which makes them good for exporting. She said that the Girnar 4 and 5 varieties would be released to farmers as soon as the notification process was done, which could take 2 crop seasons to be released.

She said that seed treatment, taking quality seed, water management and administering gypsum was important to get good quality groundnuts.

Dr Sunil Chowdhary, Assistant Scientist, ICRISAT, said that 4-5 lakh tonne groundnuts were being exported every year and that in order to supply the produce to the confectionery market where it is widely used, certain quality and uniformity needed to be maintained, as per country-specific requirements for production, harvest and storage.

He said that there was a need for producing high oleic groundnuts for chocolate and food industries and said those groundnuts could be good for reducing blood glucose levels and also could reduce the risk of heart problems among people.

He said the responsibility was on the government, processing industries and also farmers to ensure only varieties needed by the industry were provided, that too in high quality groundnuts which were dried well and stored well to prevent the risk of post-harvest contamination of the produce.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty, Devarkadra MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy, ZP Chairperson R Loknath Reddy, Telangana Seeds Development Corporation MD Keshava Rao, agricultural officials and groundnut farmers attended the awareness meeting which was the first of a series of such meetings which would be held in Wanaparthy once a month.

