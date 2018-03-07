Telangana’s FPS portability scheme a hit with migrants

By | Published: 11:20 pm 9:19 pm

Nizamabad: After the successful implementation of e-POS (electronic Point of Sale) machines, the Telangana Civil Supplies Department recently introduced ‘Fair Price Shop Portability’ scheme.

The scheme is currently being implemented in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district.

Earlier under the scheme, people could buy commodities from anywhere in the district but from May this year, ‘Food Security Card’ holders can buy commodities from any fair price shop in the State.

e-POS machines have played a major role in preventing irregularities in the distribution of rice and other commodities. The Fair Price Shop Portability scheme will ensure better better services to the customers as it would increase competition among shop dealers.

Sherekha Anjum, an FSC card holder, shifted from Renjal mandal in Nizamabad to Nizamabad city. She said they were not utilising their quota of PDS rice every month as they were not residing in their native place. But with this scheme, they were able to buy commodities from shops in Nizamabad city itself.

Krishna Prasad, District Civil Supply Officer, Nizamabad, said proper guidelines would be put in place for shopkeepers to distribute rice and other commodities.