Frame a fair immigration policy

By | Published: 20th Mar 2020 12:05 am 10:54 pm

Modi 2.0 began with 303 seats out of the 547 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Political pundits heaved a sigh of relief thinking that a very stable government is going to be in place ushering in steady and accelerated development. It was believed the government would tackle the sagging economy, falling employment, decelerating industrial growth, struggling agriculture, etc with more confidence. But nothing of that sort has happened. On the other hand, things have become worse because the focus was not on them.

Curiously, the focus has shifted from the contemporary and all-important economic and social issues to religious issues. The BJP government started implementing its agenda, irrespective of its relevance. Majority nationalism, muscular national security agenda, which fetched the majority votes were replaced by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Steadily falling economic growth, growing unemployment, falling national revenue have all been relegated to the background and continue to worsen. The government is nonplussed and thinks these will get fixed on their own. For it, ideological agenda is the priority that brooks no further delay.

J&K Under Wraps

The Centre abrogated Article 370 overnight without any consultation with the people of J&K and the State was divided into two UTs, without proper legislative protocol. Even after six months, the State is still under wraps. Both business and life of the people are in shambles. But the government does not agree. It invites foreign legislators for inspection in a guided tour and the Army explains the normalcy to them. They next brought in the CAA, a piecemeal legislation to solve illegal immigration, instead of a comprehensive immigration policy.

As things stand, the government does not know how many illegal immigrants are there in the country and how many out of them are religiously persecuted and have applied for citizenship in India. It does not spell out a coherent plan on what to do with the vast majority of other leftover immigrants. Whatever little good happens with the CAA to the select immigrants, it will be outweighed by the uncertainty to the lakhs of other immigrants.

Unqualified Fiasco

To identify the illegal immigrants, the government said it would conduct the NRC, which was an unqualified fiasco in Assam. Because of some setbacks in a couple of State elections, it has backtracked on it. The Prime Minister said we never discussed the NRC. The Home Minister says there is no NRC for the present. Then they wanted to have a modified NPR, to know the dates and places of birth of immigrants, their parents and grandparents. That has also created suspicion in the minds of the people and there are protests against it.

Now the government says it is not modifying NPR of 2010, at present. These are kept hanging in the air. There is no feasible plan on how it would identify the whole lot of illegal immigrants and out of it, the select immigrants who are eligible for citizenship under the CAA and grant citizenship to them. Despite all this, it brandishes the CAA 2019 as the total solution to illegal immigration.

The CAA came into force from December 10. Instead of implementing it, the government is proselytising on it with its obscurantism and obfuscation for winning elections. People are divided vertically over it in the entire country. There are several PILs piled up before courts. Many State governments have opposed it and have passed resolutions in their Assemblies against it. Yet the government does not want to budge or engage in consultations. Its fixation on this misplaced religious ideological agenda is escalating into majority and minority animosity and creating violent incidents.

Catchwords

So what are the premises of these catchwords and their significance in addressing illegal immigration into India?

CAA: It is good that for the first time a legislation intends to grant citizenship to the illegal immigrants living in India. But it is partial and discriminatory when only about 35,000 of them, as was reported to have been estimated by the Intelligence department, get citizenship and several lakhs of others are left out. There is no policy in place to deal with them.

NRC: It was an abysmal failure in Assam. To identify about 35,000 select immigrants for granting citizenship, paining an entire nation of 130 crore people does not make sense.

NPR: It is good in theory. If it is undertaken with positive intent along with the Census, it can help identify illegal immigrants. But in the hands of the present government bureaucracy, its objectivity is questionable, which can create more problems than provide solutions. It can land even legitimate citizens in the dock like it has happened in Assam.

When we are not in a position to send illegal immigrants to their countries of origin, why do we need to undertake these gargantuan exercises? Then there is the cutoff date of December 31, 2014. What about the immigrants who came in after that?

Right Approach

India needs to work out a comprehensive immigration policy, unlike the piecemeal controversial citizenship law. The draconian NRC and NPR-like exercises are just irrational and cannot be implemented to achieve their intended logical ends.

The best way is to pass a standard national immigration policy, with all the positive, democratic and internationally agreeable provisions, including on religious persecution. Award citizenship to all the immigrants who are here before the commencement of the new policy, except those who can be legally extradited to their countries of origin and those who have criminal records. Then strictly implement the new immigration policy in letter and spirit, from the date it comes into force.

Playing political games with this piecemeal CAA, impossible NRC and contriving the modified NPR will not provide a solution to our vexatious illegal immigrant problem. Instead, it will create more problems and debilitating divisiveness in the nation, like the recent Delhi carnage.

(The author is a freelance journalist)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.