Frame your career in designing

Hyderabad: Last week, Hyderabad hosted the World Design Assembly (WDA). This was the first time that the WDA was organised in India and that too in Hyderabad. During the event, experts from different fields and countries stressed on design and its importance.

They said during the next couple of years, crores of investments would be made into the design industry in the country. Unfortunately, India does not have the required and qualified designers. And it is this scarcity of designers that opens door to new avenues for students and youngsters to make successful careers in diverse fields. It is not just about designing but to work on sustainability and this happens to be one of the key factors of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

To help students and youngsters learn the trades of design and emerge as qualified professional, many universities, institutes and colleges are offering under-graduate and postgraduate courses in design.

And, design is not confined to art or designing commodities for cultural promotion. As a professional designer one is expected to come up with sustainable ideas to address many issues, including usage of water, electric cars, alternative energies, digital innovation, promotion of biodegradable materials, to name a few.

India Design Forum founder Rajshree Pathy said that though there are many institutes across the country, the awareness among students towards design is very low.

She added that the striking aspect is that governments world over have now learnt the importance of design and are investing heavily and working hard on sustainable solutions through design intervention.

Further she added that institutions are offering specialisations in product design, space design, environmental design, interaction design, communication design and transdisciplinary design and many more. But selecting the right institute after thoroughly checking infrastructure and research options is important for students.

Ahmedabad-based Anant National University had set up its stall at the expo during WDA. The university offers a four-year till time Bachelor of Design programme with the options of different specialisations to select for the students. There are postgraduate programmes as well.

The course is conducted in semesters and foundation comprises of two semesters. During the first year, students have to pursue foundation and take up specialization in their preferred subjects, said Snehal Nagarsheth, Dean and Professor at Anant National University.

The university offers admissions based on the written entrance test and an interview. The eligibility is minimum 50 per cent marks in Class XII standard and the total intake is 200 students. The university conducts admissions test during February and April.

The courses and specialisations vary from one university or institute to others. For instance, if one willing to do masters in Industrial, Communication, Fashion and Management, then MIT Institute of Design, Pune offers such specialisations. Likewise, there are government institutes, which conduct both graduate and post graduate level courses.

