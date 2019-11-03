Frames of anarchy

By | Published: 12:35 am 8:24 pm

There are times when asking the obvious just can’t be helped. And of course, author William Dalrymple is bound to laugh when quizzed about what continues to fascinate him about India even after living here for decades. “Yes, nobody has stopped asking me this. For a writer and photographer, it’s like being a kid in a candy shop who never fails to get awed,” smiles Dalrymple, who has been in the country ever since the age of 18 in different avatars –- history teacher, journalist and now writer and photographer.

At the recent launch of his book The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of East India Company, published by Bloomsbury, he also exhibited his latest black-and-white photographs titled ‘The Historian’s Eye’ and Dalrymple insists that going back to photography has been extremely satisfying for him.

“Especially after I discovered the wonders of a good mobile phone camera, which allows guerrilla photography. As a teenager, I would spend almost all my time in the darkroom, experimenting with black-and-white. For someone like me, who has always admired works of photographers like Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Capa, it is important that I capture my subjects with a non-intrusive small camera and not a heavy large format one that can make the other person very conscious. I would any day prefer to get that elusive captured second,” he says.

And why black-and-white in a country with so much colour? “Let’s not forget this is also a country of extraordinary lines, shapes and geometry. Black-and-white brings out the magic in architecture and landscape, and the strangeness of reality. More importantly, it makes you stop, look at it again,” says the author-photographer.

Talking about choosing to write on ‘Anarchy’, he insisted that the Raj, which was in India for only 90 years, has dominated the modern Indian memory, but the East India Company, which exploited the country from 1599 to 1858, till the crown took over, seems to be completely forgotten.

“The Company hardly appears in popular culture. One seldom sees movies about East India Company except say Junoon, Mangal Pandey or Ismail Merchant’s The Deceivers. There may be loads of films made about the Mughals, and quite a bit about the Raj, but almost nothing about the period in between — and this is the period I am exploring. If you were to write it as fiction, people won’t even believe it.

“This is a tale so improbable. It’s a story of one London office block, five windows wide, 200 yards of street frontage, which in the 100 years of its history only employed 30 people as permanent staff in its head office, but managed to take over the richest country in the world. When the company was founded, Britain was producing around 3 per cent of the world GDP. India was producing about a third of world GDP — about 37 per cent, and had just overtaken China in industrial production. How on earth does this company manage the coup? That’s why I spent around six years researching to find out,” he added.

Stressing that The Anarchy is a history of incredible audacity – 2,000 Britishers sitting in Bengal who borrowed money from Indian financers, trained an army of sepoys and used Indian capital and manpower to fight other Indians, he added. “This tale is deeply evil and the audacity of it is simply astonishing. This is a story, which both sides try to forget because it is such a terrible tale,” says Dalrymple.

While an entire generation may have been introduced to him through his travel writings like City Of Djinns, In Xanadu and The Age of Kali, the author stressed that he doesn’t really miss writing more in that genre. “That was me in my 20s, and I loved doing that then. But I wanted to go deeper rather than wider, that’s why the kind of books I am writing that I writing now. What I am doing right now — understanding and writing history — this is where my heart was,” he says.

As Dalrymple gets set to understand the cultural history of India in his next project, he says that he might try achieving that by understanding the history of Indian civilisation through its cities. “Maybe from Mohenjo Daro to Gurugram. But, of course, I change my ideas every second month,” he smiles. A trained Art Historian, Dalrymple’s next book will be called Forgotten Masters: Indian Paintings for the East India Company, which will focus on the ‘Company School of Painters’.

“It’s about Mughal painters who worked for company patrons and produced the last great works of Mughal paintings, responding to European influences while ascertaining that their artistic vision was kept intact,” he said.

