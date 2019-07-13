Framing Hyderabad’s art beat

By | Published: 12:32 am 8:52 pm

As a pandit well-versed in Sanskrit, Basavayya Moolagundam had a natural inclination towards mythology and art. Being an ardent patron of art, he collected works of art, a passion that the next two generations would pick up. His son Eshwaraiyya passed the torch to his son, a chemical trader and diamond businessman, Siva Ramakrishna Prasad Moolagundam who, then, began collecting rare pieces of art across genres and generations since 2012, and began adding them to his private collection.

And what is the joy of possession if you cannot share it? So, Siva Ramakrishna set up Moolagundam Art Gallery to showcase his collection to patrons of art across the country. “Basically, my grandfather and father were art collectors and I found a similar interest. I majorly collected works of Indian artists and photographers in auctions and private purchases and thought ‘why should I keep it in my own gallery when I can show it to art lovers’,” says Siva Ramakrishna.

Calling it his non-commercial venture, he says it is established solely for the family’s legacy. Opened in March 2019 alongside monumental sculptor Ram V Sutar, Moolagundam Art Gallery is two shows old and has an agenda ready for the next couple of months. The walls have displayed artworks and photographs in shows like ‘Hallucinations’ (March-April), and the ongoing photo exhibition, ‘The Constellation’. “Due to positive feedback, we have decided to extend ‘The Constellation’,” says the 39-year-old; but, none of the artworks and photographs are put up with an intention to sell them.

“I know that art galleries in Hyderabad are not commercially viable. By launching my gallery, I thought people will get to enjoy and students of art will get to learn a lot about art styles from different timelines,” he shares.

Interestingly, Siva Ramakrishna talks extensively about his art library within the gallery and claims it to be India’s biggest collection of books and criticism on art. “I have managed to collect more than 2,000 books, and some of the books I bagged from the auctions are really rare like The Imperial Darbar. There have only been two editions of the book published, and one is on display at the gallery.”

He further adds that the pictorial literature at the gallery is accessible to all and he intends to keep it that way. The owner of the art space is keen to show the place around, and brings to one’s attention the clean segregation of shelved books and art criticism according to regions of the globe like “American art, Russian, African, Chinese or even Indian modern art”.

Putting his taste in art to best use, Siva Ramakrishna also curates the shows, handpicking the best of the vintage lot to go on display. With a penchant for figurative abstracts, the gallery owner takes much interest in the paintings of Jagadish Swaminathan, SH Raza and Krishna Reddy, and wishes to display some of their works too.

“There has been a very good response in the city but we feel like it’s time to expand our reach, as the place is a treasure trove for art lovers,” he says. “The collections are complete, and one of their kind, and the ongoing exhibition displays all 81 photographs of the kings and rulers of the Princely States of India, all intact in their original sizes,” adds Siva Ramakrishna.

However, from August onwards, the gallery will be open to conducting workshops for emerging artists, students of art and children, and plans are underway to display Indian modern art, followed by photographs from early Hyderabad captured between 1870 and 1910, says the art enthusiast.

