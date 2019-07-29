France: 3 killed, 1 injured in Ollioules shooting

By | Published: 10:01 am 11:34 am

Ollioules: At least three people were killed and one person wounded in a shooting in Ollioules commune of the Var department in southeastern France on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at a local petrol pump, reported Sputnik, citing the local media reports.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

According to the report, two tourists were among those killed. However, the nationalities of the victims were not immediately known.

“All means are being used to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the Ollioules shooting,” Christophe Castaner, French Interior Minister, wrote on Twitter.

Police have initiated an investigation in the incident.