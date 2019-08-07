France calls 26 Hyderabadi cyclists

By | Published: 9:33 pm 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: A motley group of cycling enthusiasts from Hyderabad, ranging from businessmen to techies to doctors, is all set to test their limits of strength and perseverance in the hilly terrains of France as part of the 19th edition of the Paris Brest Paris (PBP) Randonneur.

PBP, one of the oldest amateur bicycling events in the world, is a cycling tradition that started in 1891 and takes place every four years. It is conducted by Audax Club Parisien (ACP), based in France, and requires cyclists to complete 1,200 km within 90 hours — starting from Paris to Brest and then back to Paris. This year’s PBP will have close to 7,000 participants from 75 countries. “It’s about how far one can push the limits of the body and the mind,” says Krishna Kunam, who runs a software company and is also a long-distance cyclist.

To qualify for the race, cyclists have to complete a series of qualifying rides known as ‘brevets’, which are organised by more than 80 countries under the aegis of ACP. Any cyclist who completes 200 km in 13.5 hours is regarded as a randonneur, and to qualify for PBP, one has to complete a Super Randonneur series in a calendar year.

It is a series of brevets of 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and 600 km to be completed in 13.5 hours, 20 hours, 27 hours and 40 hours respectively. “It is not a race against anybody but with time,” says Rajeev Kalva, one of the riders responsible for brevets in Hyderabad.

In India, brevets are organised by Audax India Randonneurs, currently headed by Divya Tate in Pune. Any cyclist can participate in a brevet by contacting their local or nearby cycling group/club such as the Hyderabad Randonneurs or the Mumbai Randonneurs.

Out of 335 Indians participating this year, 26 cyclists are from Hyderabad Randonneurs, which has been organising brevets for more than seven years. “We have to endure a variety of weather conditions. France is currently experiencing a heat wave. There are also high chances of extremely cold downpour with a lot of headwinds and crosswinds and temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius. The cyclists have to keep riding day and night, so that the control cut-off times are not missed,” says Rajesh Krishnamaneni, businessman and member of Hyderabad Randonneurs.

The participants this year are Krishna Kunam, Pradyumna Penmatcha, Rajesh Krishnmaneni, Sunder Kumar, Gautham Narne, Sadananda Reddy, Hemanth Sai Chandan, Jeetendar Dadvai, Nagaraj Mandula, Narendar Mareddy, Sanjay Yadav, Karthik Vuda, Gautham Reddy, Siddharth Bachloo, Sunil Kumar, Vamseedhar Bezawada, Prasad Raju, Vishal Kant, Deep Chandra Sharma, Bhavani, Pavan Chakravarthy, Raja Sabareesh, Chaitanya, Navin Kommukuri, Shashikiran Tirumala and Prithvi Krishna.

