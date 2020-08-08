France reports biggest daily spike of Covid-19 cases since April-end

By | Published: 10:15 am

Paris: France has reported 2,288 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily spike since the end of April. In the past week, France registered more than 9,330 new infections, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 197,921, the health ministry said on Friday.

Since May 9, when the French government started a gradual de-confinement, some 787 clusters have been detected, of which 288 remained active. Over the past 24 hours, 21 clusters were identified, the ministry said on Friday, Xinhua reported.

“The indicators are deteriorating, confirming a more active circulation of the virus throughout the territory, especially among young people,” the health ministry warned.