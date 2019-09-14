Francis Bacon pleases in trials at Hyderabad Racecourse 

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: Francis Bacon impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Saturday morning.

Sand

600m:

Ashwa Yashobali (App) 46.5, handy. Excelsior (P Ajeeth K) 47, not extended. Lesley (App) 47, moved freely. Light Music (Nakhat Singh) 46, moved well. Barnabas (RB) 46.5, moved easy. Recumbentibus (Ritesh) 46.5, moved easy. Symbol Of Star’s (RB) 47.5, moved well. City Of Wisdom (Rohit Kumar) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Diesis Dream (RB) 57, 600/44, pleased. Rhine (RB) 58, 600/44, note. Classy Guy (Bopanna) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Royal Avenger (Kunal) 1-2, 600/47.5, moved easy. Shakesphere (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/43, speedy. Bayrd (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/44, handy. Amazing Elegance (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Original Temptress (Aneel) 1-0, 600/44, strode out well. Unstoppable (B Nikhil) 1-2, 600/45, shaped well. Friday Fury (App) 1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Elysian (Ritesh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Latest News (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/46, looks well. Dunkirk (App) 1-2, 600/44, handy. Spice Up (Nakhat Singh) 1-1, 600/44, not extended. Ashwa Bahula (RB) 1-1, 600/47, fit and well. Nazariya (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Red Snapper (RB) 59, 600/44, worked well. British Empress (App) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Soviet Pride (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Royal Treat (B Dileep) & Prince Caspian (App) 1-0, 60/44, pair handy. Dimension (Kuldeep Singh) & Bedazzled (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/45, former finished 2L in front. Super Act (Harinder Singh) & That’s My King (App) 1-2, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. Chase Your Dreams (App) & Merry Dane (Gaddam) 1-2, 600/46, former finished 3L in front. La Mer (App) & Queen Runner (Harinder Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved together.

1000m:

Roll Call (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, fit and well. Blue Empress (App) & Rose Eternal (Gopal Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former finished 3L in front. Desert Moon (Kuldeep Singh) & Honourable Guest (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former finished 1L in front. Francis Bacon (A Joshi) 1-14,800/58, 600/44, maintains form.