Franklin Templeton extends support to Akshaya Patra Foundation

Hyderabad: Franklin Templeton has extended its support to The Akshaya Patra Foundation by sponsoring 226 food distribution containers that would feed nutritious food to 500 children in 200 government schools under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Hot insulated vessels play a key role in maintaining the quality and hygiene of the food prepared in the Akshaya Patra kitchen. On Wednesday, in a function at Akshaya Patra kitchen at Narsingi, the senior management of Franklin Templeton handed over 226 food distribution containers to regional president of Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana, Gaura Chandra Dasa.

The customised vessels enable the Foundation to deliver hot and nutritious meal to children. The airtight stainless steel vessels keep food hot, fresh for long intervals of time and the distribution is taken care of by the school authorities. The food is completely untouched and the Foundation strictly adheres to the ISO: 22000 standards.

“With the support of organisations such as Franklin Templeton, we want to realise the dream to feed 5 million children by 2025,” said Dasa.

The president, Services Company (India), Franklin Templeton, Ramakrishna Mallimadugula and other officials including Gaurav, Naga Lakshmi Doddapaneni and P Nirmala donated the food distribution containers.

