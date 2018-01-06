CBI files fraud case against NCS sugars, CWC officials

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: City unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against NCS Sugars Limited, its managing director N Nageshwar Rao, director G Kanna Babu, Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) manager D Lakshman Rao, CWC superintendent BB Rajendra Prasad, CWC retired superintendent P Krishna Mohan Rao and others for fraudulently lifting sugar placed under the collateral management of PEC Limited and CWC and causing a loss of over Rs 82.11 crore.

The CBI officials conducted searches at the office of NCS Sugars Limited at Minar apartment in Deccan Tower in Basheerbagh and the residences of Lakshman Rao, Rajendra Prasad and Mohan Rao. They seized incriminating documents.