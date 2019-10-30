Fraudster held for extorting Rs 13 lakh from jobseeker in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: A person, who cheated those aspiring for government jobs on the pretext of arranging jobs, was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Nomula Rajender Goud, 32, of Mancherial district and was staying in the city at Gopalapuram in Secunderabad.

In December 2015, Rajender Goud met one Sahadevudu of Secunderabad and told him that he was having a good rapport with highly-placed government officials. “On the pretext of arranging government job of Group-II position, Goud collected Rs13 lakh from him for offering gifts and cash to the officials who would be helping him in getting the job,” said A Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force.

However, after collecting the money, Rajender Goud failed to arrange a job for Sahadevudu and also did not return the money to Sadadevudu who later realised that he was cheated.

On a complaint from Sahadevudu, the Gopalapuram police station registered a case of cheating against Rajender Goud and following a tip-off about his presence in Secunderabad, he was apprehended. Police seized a mobile phone and cash of Rs 83,300 from him. The accused was handed over to the Gopalapuram police station for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.