Fraudster posing as politician held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police arrested a fraudster on charges of posing as a politician and selling government lands here on Friday. He is suspected to have swindled a huge sum of money thus.

The suspect, M Purushotham, a resident of LB Nagar, had introduced himself as a politician with contacts to influential people and allegedly grabbed government lands on the city outskirts including in Balapur worth several lakhs. Police sources said Purushotham also threatened revenue officials and police officials too.

Recently, he threatened Balapur Tahsildar Srinivas Reddy, saying he would set him ablaze with petrol similar to the attack on Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy.

