Fraudsters exploit Covid fear

Hyderabad: Fear and uncertainty are a dangerous combination, with both in abundance during the Covid-19 pandemic and efficiently being exploited by opportunistic crooks.

According to a recent advisory from the Interpol, with demand for personal protection and hygiene products growing exponentially, criminals were busy selling substandard or counterfeit items such as surgical masks, even outright fake ‘coronavirus medicine’ and counterfeit personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the threat posed by fake medicines and medical products has increased dramatically,” the Interpol said.

Some of the fake medicines being sold were found to contain mercury, arsenic, rat poison and even cement. Products that were being targeted included medicines related to Covid-19, including and “Covid-19 test kits”; lifesaving medicines such as those used to treat cancer, malaria, HIV and other serious illnesses; lifestyle medicines, such as erectile dysfunction and weight loss medicines; and medical devices like contact lenses, condoms, syringes and surgical instruments.

In a recent global operation targeting the online sale of illicit medicines and medical devices, Interpol seized more than 34,000 counterfeit medical goods. Authorities are also reporting a significant number of chloroquine seizures, it says, adding that demand for this product was increasing and criminal groups were responding with counterfeit, unauthorized or diverted medicines.

“Most of these goods are distributed via e-commerce and social media platforms, rogue pharmacies, messaging applications and the dark web. Criminal networks also carry out prescription fraud using fake paperwork to obtain chloroquine and other medicines under study as potential treatments for the virus,” it said.

