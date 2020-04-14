Fraudsters held in Hyderabad for duping two persons

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Cyber Crime police arrested fraudsters for duping two persons of Rs 1.03 lakh and Rs 61,000 in separate cases.

In the first case, a person from Secunderabad was duped by a conman of Rs 1,03,000.

According to the police, the victim received a phone call from some persons claiming to be from the customer care centre of a bank. The caller informed him that his KYC details were not provided and that his bank account would soon become defunct. “Believing the caller, the victim provided a few details and he received OTPs on his mobile phone. The fraudsters took the OTPs from him and withdrew Rs 1.03 lakh from his account,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cyber Crime.

In the other case, a person from Amberpet lost Rs 61,200 to fraudsters. Police said the victim was trying to buy a car from a person who posted an advertisement on a popular ecommerce portal. After negotiations, the seller who claimed to be from Rajasthan asked the victim to pay an amount towards transportation and GST charges. “The victim paid Rs 61,200 before realising that he was being cheated and then approached us,” the ACP said.

Police are investigating both cases.

