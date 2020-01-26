Fraudsters ‘Just Dial’ to loot Hyderabad-based firms

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Just Dial, a popular consumer services platform for searching various products and services is being misused by online fraudsters. Cyber fraudsters are collecting the data from the platform and cheating people, especially owners of reputed companies and agencies on the pretext of purchasing their products and availing services.

The online offenders, mostly from North India, are collecting the contact details of Hyderabad-based firms, agencies and owners who are offering services or selling products and have registered with Just Dial for online orders.

According to the Cyberabad Cyber Crimes Police, the fraudsters after collecting the contact details of firms, agencies and their owners called the people concerned requesting their services and products in large scale by offering attractive packages.

“Once the owners of the firms and agencies concerned talk to the fraudsters, they fall into the trap and agree for the attractive business proposals made by the fraudsters. They believe them to be genuine customers,” police said.

Within a short span, once the owners of these firms agree to the proposals made by the fraudsters, they are siphoning off the money from the bank account of the owners fraudulently, officials added.

The fraudsters say they had deposited the amount into the account but the same was not getting reflected in the bank account of the victim, due to some technical error.

“Then the fraudster would ask them to return the deposited money, so that they can resend it. Believing them, they transfer the money which is immediately withdrawn by the offenders,” officials said.

The Cyberabad Cybercrime police learnt about the new modus operandi only after a beautician approached them and lodged a complaint stating she was cheated by fraudsters, after they first contacted her after she registered her beauty parlour on Just Dial.

“The fraudster informed woman that he was from the film industry and wanted make-up to be done to 30 women as brides. He agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh at once,” police said adding that on the pretext of a technical error, they looted her to the tune of Rs 2 lakh.

The Cyberabad Police requested citizens, especially owners and managements of firms selling products and offering services, to be cautious.

