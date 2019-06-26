Free 4G Smartphones for deaf and dumb in Medak

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Medak: The District Welfare Officer, Medak, Joythi Padma has invited applications for college-going deaf and dumb persons from Medak district to avail of 4G Smartphone free of cost. The District Welfare officer has asked them to submit the application at her office attaching the medical certificate, caste and residence certificates on or before 5 pm on July 10. She asked them to submit bonafide of college they were attending. Since some mobile applications specially designed for deaf and dumb were helpful in learning, the Disabled Welfare Department has decided to distribute 4G Smartphones to college going deaf and dumb students. They were advised to obtain and submit the applications at the district welfare officer in Medak.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter