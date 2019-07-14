Free coaching for Civils prelims

By | Published: 12:50 am 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes Welfare department has issued a notification for free coaching for Civil Services Preliminary examination which will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2020. Candidates belonging to BC, SC, ST and others can avail free coaching in the TS BC Employability Skill Development and Training Centre at OU Centre, Hyderabad for a period of nine months. The selection will be done on the basis of merit secured in an entrance test which includes preliminary online screening exam, writing skill test and viva.

The online screening test will be conducted at Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Khammam districts on August 4. The coaching will be given in non-residential mode. The applicant should have any graduation of minimum three years programme like BA, BCom, BSc and four programmes like BTech, BPharmacy, and BSc Agriculture among others.

The candidate’s maximum family income should be Rs 1.50 lakh per annum in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh per annum in urban areas. The last date for online submission of application is July 20. More details can be had from 040-24071178.

