Free Coaching to ST/SC/BC candidates for TSSPDCL Recruitment

By | Published: 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Tribal Welfare Department is planning to provide free coaching to eligible ST/SC/BC Candidates of Telangana State for TSSPDCL recruitment for the posts of Junior Linemen, Junior Personnel Officer and Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator for (30) days from November 14 at PETC Hyderabad.

Seventy two seats for STs, 15 seats for SCs, 10 seats for BCs and 3 seats for PHC candidates are reserved. The ST/SC/BC candidates of Telangana State who would like to avail the facility shoud apply online by visiting website http://studycircle.cgg.gov.in, from November 5 to 10. The ST/SC/BC candidates, whose parental annual income is below Rs 1.5 lakh in rural area and Rs 2 lakh in urban area are only eligible to apply.

For further details contact 040-27540104 between 10:30 a.m and 5 pm on working days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter