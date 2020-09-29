Free Covid testing camp in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Bharat Raksha Manch, Love for Cow Foundation, and the Income Tax Department, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Upper Primary Health Centre, conducted free rapid Covid-19 tests on Tuesday.

AGV Prasad, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax, said everyone should undergo rapid tests, adding, “There is no harm in testing. This is good for us and also for the benefit of our family and friends.”

The team tested about 120 people for Covid-19 on the first day, and the camp will be held for the next two days. NGOs and other organisations or apartment residents can contact Parmeshwari Sharma at 9885420466.

