Free diagnosis of breast cancer held in Gadwal

By | Published: 12:25 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: With more and more women being prone to suffer from breast cancer, it has become necessary to conduct early tests to detect incidence of breast cancer among socio-economically poor women living in rural areas, District Collector K Shashanka said.

On Wednesday, a free camp was held to conduct tests to detect breast cancer among women, which was attended by around 200 women in and around Amaravai village of Manopad mandal, jointly by Vikasa Tarangini and Women and Child Welfare Department.

Collector Shashanka said that such camps needed to be held in all parts of the district as a precautionary measure to address breast cancer problem among rural women before it is too late. Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jiyar Swamy, who was the chief guest of the event, along with Alampur MLA VM Abraham, inaugurated the health camp in Amaravai.

Speaking on the occasion, Swamy said that the teachers of Panchavati school in Mahabubnagar were experts in conducting breast cancer determination tests and these kind of health camps were being held with the sole motto of service for mankind, helping many rural women.

