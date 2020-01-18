Free dialysis, a ray of hope for poor patients in Telangana

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The free dialysis facility at public health care institutions in Telangana continues to remain the last hope for poor patients who otherwise would have succumbed to the gradual loss of their kidney functionality.

Since its launch in 2015, the State every year has been incurring an expenditure of nearly Rs.33 crore to provide 2.30 lakh free dialysis sessions to desperate patients. By rough estimates, the State government has so far spent close to Rs.260 crore for providing dialysis facilities to kidney patients in Telangana.

According to senior health officials and nephrologists familiar with the initiative, the 37 free dialysis facilities established across the State have also managed to keep Hepatitis C infection rate to bare minimum.

For the first time in the country, the free dialysis facilities in Telangana are using ‘one-time’ dialyser and other consumables that are needed for dialysis. Thanks to no-multiple use of such consumables and also dedicated dialysis machines for kidney patients who are already infected with Hepatitis C and HIV at each dialysis facility, the health officials have managed to keep a tab on the infection rate.

Waiting list

According to health officials, there are close to 600 kidney patients still in the waiting list and need dialysis facilities in the government hospitals. To facilitate dialysis for them, the health officials said that another 65 additional dialysis machines will be procured in 2020-21 in Telangana. The authorities are planning to expand the dialysis facilities by incurring an annual expenditure of close to Rs.13 crore and roughly taking-up 1 lakh additional dialysis sessions in a year.

“We have also approached the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to support the initiative under National Dialysis Program. An additional expenditure of nearly Rs.13 crore will be needed as part of the expansion plans,” officials said.

