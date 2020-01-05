Free dialysis for poor sets new record in Telangana

By | Published: 10:00 pm 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: The long-term free dialysis services for poor patients with End State Renal Disease (ERSD) at public healthcare institutions have continued to distinguish itself in Telangana.

Dubbed as Telangana Dialysis Network (TDN), so far the free dialysis facilities have provided services to nearly 37,000 patients in the last five years. The State government has, so far, incurred an expenditure of Rs 260 crore between 2015 and 2019 to provide free dialysis facilities to patients with chronic kidney diseases. On an average, every month the free dialysis facility is covering 3,000 patients and is offering 30,000 dialysis sessions in a month.

The monthly average cost of conducting these many dialysis sessions is costing the State government nearly Rs 4.3 crore and on an average close to Rs 51.8 crore per year. Since the introduction of free dialysis facilities, the health authorities have also been consistently successful in reaching out and providing long-term free dialysis facilities to more number of patients with ESRD.

In the first year of its launch, authorities provided free dialysis to 5,638 patients — the number has swelled to nearly 9,000 patients in 2019 across the State. Developed in the hub-and-spoke model, the dialysis facilities in districts are attached to three major tertiary hospitals in Hyderabad, including Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Gandhi Hospital.

Apart from free dialysis services, TDN is also providing free life-long medicines to kidney patients and offering free kidney transplants. “Patients with ESRD will have to eventually undergo kidney transplantation. Moreover, such patients are being provided with immune-suppressants all through their lives,” officials said.

The authorities are collaborating with a German medical equipment company, D-Med, and have acquired over 300 dialysis machines that have been set up at all the 31 districts in the State. Senior kidney specialists at government hospitals said the main reason for popularity of free dialysis is the less number of infections. Dialysers and medical tubes used in dialysis are used only once on a single patient and then are discarded, which has managed to reduce Hepatitis, a common infection among kidney patients.

