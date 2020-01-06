Free dialysis services in Telangana a godsend for poor

By | Published: 12:34 am 1:15 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Dialysis Network (TDN), a hub-and-spoke model for free dialysis services, established in several government hospitals in the State, is proving to be a viable alternative for economically backward kidney patients who cannot afford treatment in private sector.

Such people with Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKDs) in Telangana region, before the formation of the separate State, had limited options to access treatment that includes dialysis, supply of expensive medicines and kidney transplantation. They had access to free dialysis facilities only at Gandhi Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

As a result, they used to depend on voluntary organisations and donations from philanthropists to access such facilities. This raised a lot of adherence issues, as patients due to their financial situation had to ration the number of dialysis sessions, which impacted their health and quality of life.

TDN proves to be a boon

In 2015, the State government decided to expand the network of healthcare facilities that offer free dialysis in a phased manner. In the last four years or so, the health authorities expanded and established 40 dialysis centres under the TDN.

The hub-and-spoke model includes arranging service delivery institutions into a network comprising of an anchor establishment (hub) that offers a full array of services, which are complemented by secondary healthcare institutions (spokes) that offer limited services. Patients needing more intensive services are ultimately routed to the hub for treatment. The NIMS, Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital (OGH) are hubs while the remaining dialysis facilities are linked to them.

As part of the model, 12 dialysis facilities each in the districts are linked to NIMS and Gandhi Hospital while seven are linked to OGH. The three tertiary hospitals in Hyderabad, in addition to providing free dialysis facilities, also provide other services to kidney patients, including transplantation.

No reuse policy

To reduce the rate of infections, perhaps for the first time in the country, health authorities here procured one-time dialysers and other medical tubes that are part of the dialysis machines. They, usually used on multiple patients, are now being used only once on a single patient and discarded.

Earlier, State-run hospitals used to utilise one dialyser multiple times on a single patient. It used to be stored by writing down the patient’s name on it for his/her next dialysis. Each one had to be used for at least 10 times on a patient before using the fresh one, which involved a lot of labour to maintain them and needed a sterile place for storage and an expensive re-processor machine to disinfect the dialyser before using it again. This quite often exposes patients to infections. Sometimes, if the patient’s name is misspelt on the dialyser, it leads to greater health risks.

TDN brings down dialysis costs

The State-run dialysis facilities have managed to bring the cost of dialysis down. Typically, even today, the cost of dialysis at private establishments is between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,500, but authorities here are collaborating with a German company to offer a single session of dialysis for just Rs 1,375.

