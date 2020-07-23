Free distribution of textbooks kicks off in Telangana

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: School Education Department commenced distribution of textbooks to students in government schools across the State.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran on Wednesday launched the free distribution of textbooks to students of the Zilla Parishad School, Tolkatta village, Moinabad mandal, Ranga Reddy.

As many as 1.51 crore textbooks will be distributed to over 26.37 lakh students across the State. For this, the government has spent Rs.59.30 crore. In Ranga Reddy district, 1,44,591 students will be provided 9.44 lakh textbooks. The textbooks distribution programme which began on Wednesday will continue for the next four days.

This apart, 1.28 crore textbooks have been made available in the market for students of private schools in the State.

As reopening of schools has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao permitted distribution of textbooks so that students can study at their homes, Sabitha Indra Reddy said, urging teachers of government schools to ensure textbooks reach all students.

