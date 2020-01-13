Free eye checkup at Maxivision for Army personnel

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Army Day on January 15, city-based Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals has announced free eye checkup to Indian Army personnel.

As part of its social responsibility, the programme will be organised at all its branches at Somajiguda, Begumpet, Madhapur, AS Rao Nagar, Santosh Nagar and Kukatpally, Warangal, Vijayawada,Visakhapatnam and Bheemavaram from January 16 to 31, according to a press release. The Army personnel can utilise the services by showing their ID cards between 10.30 am and 2.30 pm.

Sudheer, COO, Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, said it was the responsibility of citizens to extend their support to Army personnel who always were on a vigil to keep the country safe and secure.

