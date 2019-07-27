Free hand given to security forces to tackle militancy, says Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 3:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Union government has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with militancy and left wing extremism to ensure every citizen is safe in the country, said Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

Speaking at the 81 st CRPF Raising Day celebrations organized at the Group Centre CRPF Chandrayangutta, he said that earlier governments did not do much to reply to attacks on security forces.

“Previously Pakistan attacked us and in response people here held candle lights rallies to condemn the act. Now it is a different scenario. For every security personnel harmed we will finish 10 enemy personnel,” he said.

He pointed out at the attacks on the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the officials to ensure there are zero casualties during any mission. “At the same time our government is determined to equip you with the best of the modern equipment. Whatever is needed we are ready to provide from any part of the world. For best of training, equipment and infrastructure, adequate budget would be provided,” Reddy said.

The government is committed to the welfare of the police across the country and said a new health insurance policy and scholarship for children of policemen is being planned. “Very soon we will finalize it,” he remarked.

The Minister asked the Telangana police to coordinate with the Central Paramilitary Armed Forces (CPAF) and have a unified approach to readdress any issue. He commended the role of the Central Reserve Police Force and its riot control wing, Rapid Action Force in ensuring peace and security within the country.

Reddy paid tributes to the martyrs at the memorial by laying a wreath earlier in the day and also inaugurated a blood donation camp on the occasion.

