By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: As part of Senior Citizen’s Day, the Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye hospitals is organising free health camp from 10 am to 2 pm on Wednesday at all its centres for senior citizens from economically weaker sections.

The super speciality hospital will conduct free diabetes, hypertension and eye check-up for senior citizens at its centres in Hyderabad, Vizag and Vijayawada. For details and guidance interested people can call over: 9390110000.