Free legal camp on Jan 23 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: To take its legal outreach programme to the poor and needy, the District Legal Services Authority along with the government recognised NGOs is organising one-day free legal camp at Trimulgherry on January 23 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Following a notification from National Legal Services Authority, Supreme Court of India, to conduct free legal service camps, the DLSA is planning to organise more such camps across the city soon.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, M Venkata Harinath, Second Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Courts, said the camp would provide free legal service from a panel of lawyers for those who cannot afford legal services.

Also, the camp would have nine government departments setting up their stalls offering employment opportunities to poor and destitute women. The departments are — Labour, Social Welfare, Health, Women, BC Welfare, Minority Welfare, Youth and Civil Supplies.

“Those desirous of attending the camp have to carry their identity card and submit the required documents before the departments concerned,” he said.