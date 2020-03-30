Free meal centres launched by ex-MP Kavitha feed thousands

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Nizamabad: With hotels, food courts, eateries and hostels remaining closed as part of the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the free meal distribution camps launched by TRS leader and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha are doing their bit in feeding thousands of needy people in Nizamabad.

The camps are providing providing hygienic and healthy food to patients, their attendants and students at Nizamabad GGH, Armoor and Bodhan hospitals, and the district library.

Kavitha had launched the free meal scheme with her own expenditure in November 2017 seeing the problems faced by patients and their attendants, who had to spend money to buy food.

She launched the programme first at the Nizamabad GGH hospital and later extended it Armoor and Bodhan hospitals. She also decided to extend the facilty to the students preparing for competitive exams at the Nizamabad district library.

The free meal distribution centres were going all out to provide food to the patients and their attendants during the lockdown, and the staff were taking adequate measures by ensuing sanitation, hygiene and social distancing in the queue lines at the food centrs. The volunteers deliver food with special passes issued by the State government.

The centres were also serving food to the homeless and the destitute during the lockdown. The former MP discussed this issue with Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy to run the free meals distribution centres after taking adequate measures and ensuing proper sanitation and social distancing. The centres were serving free food to nearly 2,000 people every day.

Lakshmi, a Khanapur resident said the free meal programme was a blessing to the needy people who arrive to the GGH hospital for treatment, stating that earlier, many had to spend at least Rs 200 per meal during the day. Gangu Bai, a resident from Nagaram, thanked the former MP for her service, which she said was a boon to the patients and their attendants at the hospitals.

